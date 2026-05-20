Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is set to miss the franchise's final and a must-win league-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The legendary former captain has spent the entire duration of the tournament on the sidelines due to a succession of physical setbacks. Initially ruled out for the first fortnight of the season with a severe calf strain, Dhoni's recovery timeline was repeatedly pushed back.MS Dhoni to Leave CSK After IPL 2026 Following Internal Disagreement, Claims Unverified Report.

Just as the veteran player began displaying positive signs during training sessions, his rehabilitation was further complicated by an alleged fresh thumb injury sustained during net practice.

Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Reports indicate that the 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has not travelled with the squad to Ahmedabad for the high-stakes match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dhoni’s absence cements a historic first in his 19-year IPL journey, confirming that the veteran cricketer will finish the IPL 2026 league phase without making a single appearance on the pitch.

Beyond his ongoing physical limitations, Dhoni has reportedly communicated to the Chennai team management his reluctance to rush back into the playing eleven. The veteran stumper is understood to be cautious about disrupting a finely tuned team combination that has found structural rhythm during the back half of the season. CSK Playoff Chances After Defeat Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 Match.

A Must-Win Playoffs Decider

The timing of Dhoni's definitive omission coincides with an absolute do-or-die scenario for the five-time champions. Following their consecutive setbacks in the previous matchweek, Chennai have slipped to sixth position on the IPL points table, accumulating 12 points from 13 matches.

To have any chance of sneaking into the IPL 2026 playoffs, Chennai must secure a comprehensive victory over the Gujarat Titans on Thursday night. Even with a win, their qualification remains mathematically dependent on Net Run Rate (NRR) equations and favorable external results from other final-round matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).