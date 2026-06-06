Ajinkya Rahane Birthday Special: Celebrating Former India Test Captain Career As He Turns 38

Ajinkya Rahane, the celebrated Indian international cricketer, has achieved another personal milestone, as he turns 38 on June 6, 2026. Known for his elegant batting and unflappable temperament, Rahane has carved a niche for himself as a vital cog in India's batting lineup and a proven leader both domestically and internationally. His career, spanning nearly two decades, is dotted with remarkable achievements and memorable performances, solidifying his legacy in Indian cricket.

Born on June 6, 1988, in Ashwi Khurd, Maharashtra, Rahane's journey to the pinnacle of cricket is a testament to perseverance and dedication. He first burst onto the domestic scene with Mumbai, where his prolific run-scoring quickly caught the attention of national selectors. A right-handed batsman, Rahane has been a mainstay for Mumbai in domestic cricket, often leading the side to glory.

Leading by Example

Rahane's leadership qualities have been evident throughout his career. He famously led India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia in the 2020-21 season, stepping in as captain in the absence of Virat Kohli and orchestrating a remarkable comeback after an initial loss. Domestically, he has continued to be a guiding force for Mumbai, captaining them to their record 42nd Ranji Trophy title in the 2023-24 season. His leadership extended to white-ball domestic cricket too, as he led Mumbai to the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

A Career of Milestones

'Jinks', as he is affectionately known, has accumulated impressive statistics across all formats of the game. His Test career, in particular, showcases his resilience and technique, often excelling in challenging overseas conditions. He is also remembered for setting a world record for the most catches in a Test match, with eight against Sri Lanka in 2015. His first-class career is even more prolific, with over 14,000 runs and 41 centuries.

Here’s a snapshot of his international career statistics:

Format Matches Runs Average Centuries/Fifties Tests 85 5,077 38.46 12/26 ODIs 90 2,962 35.26 3/24 T20Is 20 375 20.83 0/1

IPL 2026 and Beyond

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahane has been a consistent performer for various franchises. For the 2026 season, he is set to captain the Kolkata Knight Riders, a testament to his enduring value and leadership acumen in the shortest format of the game.

As Ajinkya Rahane marks his 38th year, his journey continues to inspire aspiring cricketers. His calm demeanor, solid technique, and invaluable contributions to Indian cricket assure his place among the revered figures of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).