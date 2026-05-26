Arshdeep Singh Instagram Clean-Up: PBKS Pacer Deletes Over 200 Posts Including Viral Virat Kohli Video After IPL 2026

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has sparked intense speculation online after performing a drastic clean-up of his official Instagram account late on Monday night. The 27-year-old bowler changed his profile display picture and deleted more than 200 posts and reels, leaving his grid heavily depleted. His profile total has dropped sharply to just over 40 remaining uploads. The sudden digital purge has left cricket enthusiasts scrambling to understand the motivation behind the move, with fans debating whether the bowler is seeking a personal rebrand or distancing himself from the internet following a demanding few weeks. Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Controversy: PBKS Pacer Faces Backlash Over Recent Viral Snapchat Video For Mocking Teammate Priyansh Arya.

Virat Kohli Viral Video Removed

The most notable casualty of Arshdeep's social media wipe is a highly popular video featuring veteran batsman Virat Kohli. The reel, filmed during India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title celebrations last year, had become one of the player's most successful digital uploads, amassing over 150 million views before its sudden removal.

The surviving posts on Arshdeep's account now consist almost exclusively of official brand endorsements, paid collaborations, core career milestones, and selected family photographs. Netizens Lash Out At Arshdeep Singh For 'Rude' Reply To User On Snapchat.

Despite initial internet rumours claiming the speedster had cut all ties with his domestic franchise, Arshdeep has retained mentions of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his bio. A prominent team photograph alongside his Punjab colleagues remains pinned to his profile, accompanied by the caption: "Sabar. Shukar. Punjab.".

Off-Field Controversies Mar Campaign

The timing of the social media purge is heavily linked to a series of off-field controversies that shadowed the bowler during the tournament. Earlier in the month, Arshdeep faced severe public backlash after an audio snippet from a pre-match vlog went viral online. In the clip, he was allegedly overheard directing an inappropriate colour-based remark toward opponent batsman Tilak Varma prior to a fixture against Mumbai Indians.

The incident drew sharp condemnation from several former international players, including ex-India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, who publicly called for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement a seasonal ban and financial penalties against the left-arm seamer.

Compounding the scrutiny, Arshdeep drew criticism for a heated direct exchange with a cricket supporter on Snapchat following a team defeat, alongside separate complaints regarding a vlog that accidentally broadcast teammate Yuzvendra Chahal utilizing an e-cigarette in the background. Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Controversy: PBKS Bowler Under Fire for Alleged Racist Remark Towards Tilak Varma In Viral Video.

Mixed Performances on the Pitch

The digital reset also follows a disappointing collective campaign for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, the Mohali-based franchise enjoyed a dominant start to the season, winning six of their opening seven fixtures. However, a disastrous subsequent six-match losing streak completely derailed their momentum, causing them to miss out on playoff qualification by a single point. Punjab ultimately finished the regular league season in fifth position.

On an individual level, Arshdeep finished the year as Punjab's leading wicket-taker, claiming 14 wickets across his 14 appearances. However, his tactical efficacy was severely hampered by a lack of consistency, finishing the campaign with an expensive economy rate hovering just above 10 runs per over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).