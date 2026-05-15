Netizens Lash Out At Arshdeep Singh For 'Rude' Reply To User On Snapchat

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a heated exchange with a user/fan on Snapchat went viral. The Indian international, already under scrutiny for his recent off-field conduct, drew sharp criticism from netizens for his 'arrogant' tone in response to a supporter's message. PBKS Playoffs Scenario After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 Match.

The Snapchat Exchange

The controversy erupted when Arshdeep shared a screenshot of a conversation with a fan who appeared to be questioning his performance or commitment to the state of Punjab. Responding to the individual, the 27-year-old pacer wrote:

"What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for chips and cold drink money are now advising me on Punjab?" Arshdeep Singh reply to fan in Snapchat (Photo Snapchat ArshdeepSingh)

The comment quickly spread across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with many fans calling out the cricketer.Social media users were quick to condemn the pacer’s remarks. While some defended Arshdeep, citing the constant pressure and trolling athletes face, the majority of the discourse labelled the reply as unwarranted.

Arshdeep Singh on social media

Arshdeep singh when social media trolling pic.twitter.com/CwqoB8zqWq — cynicism (@joeBlowIndian5) May 15, 2026

'Very Toxic Person'

Arshdeep Singh is a very toxic person man. His character is in gutter level and 0 professionalism Dehatis thinks this is cool , yesterday made racist remarks on tilak. 🥸 — 𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒉 is Life (@Pant_life) May 15, 2026

'Fun of His Own Fans'

Arshdeep Singh making fun of his own fans on Instagram story doesn’t look right. Fans are the reason players earn love and support, and they deserve respect instead of mockery.#ArshdeepSingh pic.twitter.com/qlRTrBwUKn — Abhishek Yadav 🇮🇳 (@iamabhishekydv) May 15, 2026

Fan Calls Arshdeep Singh 'Bully'

Arshdeep Singh is a bully. Will never be able to bring myself to like him anymore. But then he'll come up with, "Ki ukhaadya tussi zindagi vich, jo mainu tuhade support di lod pave?" — Dim Tavid (@aayushgarg01) May 15, 2026

Arshdeep Singh's String of Controversies on Snapchat

This incident follows a series of controversies involving Arshdeep’s social media activity during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Only days ago, the left-arm pacer was criticised for a 'racist' jibe directed at Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma, whom he jokingly referred to as "andhere" (darkness) in a Snapchat video. Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Controversy: PBKS Bowler Under Fire for Alleged Racist Remark Towards Tilak Varma In Viral Video.

The timing of the exchange has further aggravated fans, as Punjab Kings are currently grappling with a difficult season, having lost five consecutive matches.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the PBKS management had already instructed Arshdeep to cease his vlogging activities to ensure better focus on the game and to prevent further public relations issues.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently issued refreshed guidelines for IPL players regarding their social media conduct. IPL 2026: BCCI Reportedly Warns Arshdeep Singh to Halt Vlogging Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Vaping Controversy.

With senior commentators and former cricketers like Laxman Sivaramakrishnan calling for stricter action against players who engage in unprofessional online behaviour, the spotlight remains firmly on Arshdeep and how the franchise chooses to handle this latest breach of etiquette.

Neither Arshdeep Singh nor the Punjab Kings management has released an official statement regarding the Snapchat exchange as of Friday afternoon.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).