Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Controversy: PBKS Bowler Under Fire for Alleged Racist Remark Towards Tilak Varma In Viral Video

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Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has ignited a significant social media controversy after a video surfaced showing him making an alleged racist remark towards Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma. The incident, which occurred ahead of the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 fixture in Dharamsala, has led to widespread condemnation and calls for accountability from cricket fans and commentators alike. The video, initially shared on Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat account, quickly went viral across various platforms, drawing sharp criticism for its insensitive nature. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

Arshdeep Singh's Alleged Racial Remark

Arshdeep is playing for IND for nearly 5 yrs now & has won 2 T20WC for IND but he has yet not transformed himself..How can an IND cricketer indulge into racism in the garb of humour & this is not the first time he has done it with Tilak..Shameful pic.twitter.com/B2WQ14G7D0 — Cover Drive (@day6596) May 14, 2026

The Incident and Viral Outcry

In the circulating video, Arshdeep Singh is heard addressing Tilak Varma with the phrase, "Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?" which translates to "Hey darkness, did you apply sunscreen?" The remark, reportedly made while Arshdeep was recording, has been widely perceived as a derogatory comment targeting Varma's skin complexion. While some reports indicate Varma appeared visibly uncomfortable or hurt by the comment, other accounts suggest he laughed it off on camera. Neither Arshdeep Singh nor Tilak Varma has issued an official statement regarding the incident, leaving the public to interpret the exchange.

Divided Reactions and Broader Context

The incident has sparked a heated debate across social media, with a significant portion of users labelling Arshdeep's comments as racist and inappropriate. Many have highlighted the historical context of stereotypes associated with darker skin tones, particularly for individuals from South India, which is Tilak Varma's origin. Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur Viral Video: PBKS Star Spotted Walking Together in Dharamshala Without Security.

Conversely, a segment of fans has come to Arshdeep's defence, characterising the remark as 'friendly banter' between teammates. Both players have previously shared dressing rooms while representing the Indian T20 cricket team and have appeared in Arshdeep's social media vlogs, suggesting a pre-existing friendly rapport.

A Pattern of Off-Field Incidents

This is not the first time Arshdeep Singh has found himself embroiled in off-field controversies during the IPL 2026 season. The fast bowler was reportedly instructed by the Punjab Kings franchise to reduce his social media vlogging activities following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against the 'vlogging culture.' IPL 2026: BCCI Reportedly Warns Arshdeep Singh to Halt Vlogging Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Vaping Controversy.

This directive came after an incident involving teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in one of Arshdeep's vlogs. Earlier in the season, Arshdeep was also subject to rumours of a verbal altercation with Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer and a viral video showing him with his girlfriend in the team bus, which reportedly contravened BCCI guidelines on unauthorised persons in official team areas.

As the IPL 2026 season progresses, the focus remains on whether any official action will be taken by the BCCI or the Punjab Kings franchise regarding Arshdeep Singh's latest controversy. The incident underscores the increasing scrutiny faced by public figures, particularly athletes, in the age of pervasive social media and the ongoing discussions around appropriate conduct and sensitivity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).