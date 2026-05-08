Arshdeep Singh Spotted Carrying Girlfriend Sameen Kaur’s Handbag During PBKS Team Travel

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh has become a trending topic on social media following a recent public appearance with rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. The Indian international was spotted assisting the actress and model with her luggage during the team’s transit through Delhi. IPL 2026 Honey Trap Warning: BCCI Issues Stern Advisory to Franchises Over Security Breaches.

Arshdeep Singh Carrying Girlfriend Samreen Kaur's Bag

Arshdeep Singh spotted at the airport with girlfriend Samreen Kaur. While Arshdeep is busy hauling all the luggage like a one-man porter service, Samreen casually walks alongside as if it’s a fashion week ramp. From leading India’s pace attack to becoming the designated airport… pic.twitter.com/cpGgOLwzbc — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 7, 2026

Viral Moment at Delhi Airport

The sighting occurred as the Punjab Kings squad arrived in the capital ahead of their fixture against Delhi Capitals. Footage and photographs capturing Arshdeep and Samreen walking through the terminal quickly circulated across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The moment, colloquially dubbed 'handbag duty' by fans, has sparked widespread discussion regarding the cricketer’s off-field persona and the couple's increasingly public relationship. BCCI Considers Stricter Guidelines for Player Partners in IPL Amid 'Girlfriend Culture' Concerns.

While neither Arshdeep nor Samreen has officially confirmed their relationship, this latest appearance follows a string of sightings throughout the 2026 season. Samreen, a well-known face in the Punjabi film and music industry, has been a regular fixture in the stands at PBKS matches, including recent games at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Relationship rumours first intensified in early April after Arshdeep shared a series of cryptic photos on Snapchat. Although the images did not explicitly identify his companion, eagle-eyed fans linked a visible tattoo and personal accessories to Samreen Kaur, further cementing the connection in the public eye. Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur, Video Goes Viral

On-Field Focus Amid Social Media Buzz

Despite the attention on his personal life, Arshdeep remains a critical component of the Punjab Kings' bowling attack. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and the guidance of coach Ricky Ponting, PBKS has enjoyed a formidable 2026 campaign, currently occupying a top-two spot in the league standings.

Arshdeep has maintained a steady level of performance this season, notably claiming three wickets for 22 runs in a high-pressure victory against Mumbai Indians. Team management has not commented on the viral footage, maintaining a strict focus on the squad’s objective of securing a direct path to the playoffs

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).