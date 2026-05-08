IPL 2026 Honey Trap Warning: BCCI Issues Stern Advisory to Franchises Over Security Breaches

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a high-level security advisory to all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises following a series of protocol irregularities observed during the 2026 season. The seven-page document, released on 7 May, explicitly warns players and support staff against the risks of "targeted compromise and honey-trapping". Video Alleging Sexual Exploitation by Gujarat Titans Player Amid IPL 2026 Goes Viral.

The move comes after the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) flagged instances of unauthorised persons gaining access to team environments, including hotel rooms and dressing areas.

BCCI Issues Honey Trap Warning for IPL 2026 Players

In the advisory, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the "well-documented risks" associated with high-profile sporting environments. The board cautioned that such incidents could lead to serious legal allegations, including sexual misconduct, which could damage the reputation of the league and individual players.

The warning is intended to be proactive, urging franchise managements to remain vigilant against individuals attempting to gain undue influence over players through personal compromise.

Tightening of Hotel and Security Protocols

The BCCI has introduced immediate restrictions on how players and staff receive visitors:

No Unauthorised Room Access : No person is permitted to enter a player's or staff member's hotel room without prior written approval from the Team Manager.

Public Meeting Areas : All guests and visitors must be received in designated public areas, such as the hotel lobby or reception lounge.

Irregular Hours: Players have been directed not to leave team hotels at irregular hours without notifying Security Liaison Officers or Team Integrity Officers. Recent Code of Conduct Breaches

The advisory follows several high-profile disciplinary incidents this season. Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder was recently fined for using a mobile phone in the dugout, a direct breach of anti-corruption protocols. Additionally, Royals' captain Riyan Parag faced a 25 per cent match fee fine for vaping in the dressing room. Riyan Parag Caught Smoking Vape in Dressing Room During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Franchise owners have also been reminded to adhere strictly to Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols, following observations of unauthorised physical interaction with players during live match situations.

Mandatory Briefings and Compliance

The BCCI has directed team managers to hold mandatory briefings within 48 hours of receiving the advisory to ensure all members understand the new directives. Written acknowledgements from every player and staff member are now required. The board has reserved the right to conduct periodic audits and inspections to ensure total compliance across all venues and team facilities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).