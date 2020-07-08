BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday (July 8) announced that Asia Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in September later this year, has been cancelled. Ganguly’s announcement came just a day ahead of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) meeting to decide the fate of the continental tournament. Members of the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards have, however, refused to comment on the matter and have denied their knowledge of any such move by the ACC. But Ganguly’s announcement sent social media into a frenzy with disappointed fans drooling over the cancellation of yet another cricket tournament. Asia Cup 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

“Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September, has been cancelled),” Ganguly told journalist Vikrant Gupta in a live Instagram chat. His comments sent social media rolling with many expressing their disappointment after hearing the news of the cancellation. Asia Cup 2020 Not Cancelled, Claims Ehsan Mani; PCB Chief Says 'He is Yet to Hear About it from ACC'.

Sourav Ganguly Announces Asia Cup 2020 Cancelled

#AsiaCup stands cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/uD7iPz2j3j — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) July 8, 2020

The Asia Cup 2020 was initially scheduled to be held in Pakistan but was later shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket team refused to travel citing government security clearance. The tournament was set to be held in the month of September. The news of the cancellation of the Asia Cup further creates an opening for the BCCI to host IPL 2020, which was set to be played in April-May but has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Fans After Hearing Asia Cup Has Been Cancelled

Disappointed Fans React

IPL 2020 cancelled ❌ T20 World cup 2020 postponed ❌ Asia Cup 2020 cancelled ❌ Cricket fans😭😭#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/ASoQytXJEg — Sanghi Captain (@CaptainIndia26) July 8, 2020

Well...

Pakistan Fans React

#AsiaCup Cancelled Every Pakistani : (Bach Gaye India se Harne se😂) pic.twitter.com/VcOyD7CMZu — Mohit Sharma🇮🇳 (@cool_mohit_143) July 8, 2020

India-Pakistan Fans Meet After Asia Cup Cancellation

#AsiaCup Has been Officially Cancelled" Meanwhile Indian fans to pakistani Fans- pic.twitter.com/laqLRa6a9c — Vikas Nishad (@avikasnishadd) July 8, 2020

Cricket Fans Reacting to Sudden Announcement

Fate of Asia Cup Explained

#AsiaCup crashed in the mid way due to Corona. pic.twitter.com/5txBnzwTG5 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile IPL Fans

#AsiaCup has been Officially Cancelled. Another window has been cleared for the IPL pic.twitter.com/BSKj1dEtyt — Vipul Kumar (@vipul_kumar7) July 8, 2020

Fans Confused

T20 World Cup & IPL is likely to be postponed & now Asia Cup Is Cancelled. Me :#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/kgIo3pEuQr — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 8, 2020

Some Fans to Others...

#AsiaCup cancelled, but IPL will happen Me to tensed cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/ToR7mIYA6S — Satyam (@satymmmm) July 8, 2020

Cricket Fans to ICC

Cricket Tournaments and Their Struggles

With the Asia Cup cancelled and the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 unlikely to be held, BCCI now has a gap from September to November to plan and host a full edition of the Indian Premier League.

