A while ago, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly during an interaction with a Bengali newspaper said that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. The news spread like wildfire and however, Pakistan who holds the hosting rights for the tournament is clueless about the same. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said that he has not yet heard anything about the tournament and is waiting for the official word from the Asian Cricket Council to make an announcement. Now, this statement has created confusion about the fate of Asia Cup 2020. Asia Cup 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Mani who is in England for their upcoming series against England said that he is unaware of any such development. “They are making inquiries about certain (things). Maybe, Sourav knows something that I don’t know. That’s possible. But we have not heard anything from the ACC, so I can’t comment on that,” the PCB chief said. A couple of weeks ago, Mani had said that they had offered the Sri Lankan Cricket Board to swap the hosting rights after the BCCI refused to send the Indian players to Pakistan. They had also offered for the tournament to be conducted at the neutral venue and UAE was one of the possible venues.

Ehsan Mani "We are still waiting for the Asian Cricket Council to come back to us regarding the Asia Cup. They are making inquiries about certain things. Maybe, Sourav Ganguly knows something I don’t know. But we have not heard anything from the ACC" #Cricket #AsiaCup — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 8, 2020

Given the current pandemic situation due to the coronavirus, the future of the tournament looks bleak. The BCCI President said that the Sri Lankan Board is looking to conduct the tournament next year as it is very dangerous this year.

