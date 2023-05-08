The cricket boards of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh reportedly have decided to support the BCCI in their request of changing the venue of the 2023 Asia Cup from Pakistan to a neutral venue. Additionally, sources claim that both the countries have agreed to host the Asia Cup if it is decided to move the tournament out of Pakistan. The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) reportedly is keen on India playing versus Pakistan at a neutral venue rather than India playing versus Pakistan in Pakistan. Asia Cup 2023 To Be Cancelled? BCCI Reportedly Planning Five-Nation Tournament As Deadlock With Pakistan Cricket Board Continues.

Furthermore, if Pakistan opts out of the competition, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may replace them in the tournament with United Arab Emirates (UAE). Jay Shah, president of ACC and BCCI secretary has ascertained that the broadcasters’ loss incurred due to Pakistan’s absence in the competition will be compensated with a series featuring team India in the upcoming time.

As per a GEO TV report, the sources further added that the Indian government has asked the BCCI to maintain a strict stance in the upcoming ACC meeting. Lastly, the BCCI is also not in favour of implementing the hybrid model that was proposed by Pakistan’s cricket governing body, Pakistan Cricket Board.

Earlier, Najam Sethi, chairman of PCB Management Committee had asked for a logical way to solving the rising issue that is hindering the successful organisation of the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Talking to the media, Sethi said it is highly unlikely that Pakistan would travel to India for the upcoming ODI world cup

