The clash between India and Pakistan regarding the venue of Asia Cup 2023 seems like is not going to end soon. The 16th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September later this year. Six teams are set to take part in the tournament. Two groups of three teams have been already announced. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn into Group A while Bangaldesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in Group B. However, interestingly India have already decided to not send their team to Pakistan due to the political tensions between the two nations.

Recently Pakistan Cricket Board proposed a hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023 to break the deadlock. According to this model, India would play their matches at a neutral venue while other teams would be playing their matches in Pakistan.

"We have decided on this hybrid model that Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue and that is our proposal to the Asian Cricket Council," said PCB chairman Sethi following a meeting of Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

While speaking about this hybrid model, ACC President and BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated, “We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalise the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match."

Now according to a report from the media outlet Cricket Pakistan, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has already opposed this new hybrid model and wants the whole tournament to be held outside Pakistan. Interestingly, Sri Lanka and UAE have already shown interest in hosting Asia Cup 2023. PCB is currently concerned about public reactions about shifting the whole Asia Cup 2023 to another country. Hence they have already rejected this idea and decided to stay firm on their stance.

The report further suggests, BCCI has already planned a five-nation tournament if the Asia Cup 2023 gets cancelled. The new tournament will be taking place in the window which was earlier reserved for Asia Cup 2023. It is however yet to be seen who will be taking part in this tournament along with India.

A big decision regarding the Asia Cup 2023 is reportedly going to be taken soon. PCB have decided to stay firm in their stance regarding the hybrid model and it might actually result in Asia Cup not taking place this year itself. But PCB is ready for this which can also hurt their preparation for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

