After delays and amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) gave the go-ahead for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, where India national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team have once again been clubbed together in Group A. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for September 14, which will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hosting the event. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in 2025 Edition

The high-profile IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash will be the first time that arch-rivals will take on each other after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 encounter, which also took place in Dubai. Several key players from India and Pakistan will be missing in action due to retirements and non-selections, making the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match even more exciting. Fans can check online streaming and TV telecast viewing option details for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 below.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Date September 14 Time 7: 30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans find telecast viewing options for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) TV channels. For IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. Kerala Cricket League 2025: Sanju Samson Launches Kochi Blue Tigers Website Ahead of KCL Season Two

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Sony Sports Network owns the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 in India. So, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will have online viewing options on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

