After months of uncertainty about the Asia Cup, due to growing geopolitical concerns between India and Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) handed a green light to the 2025 T20I edition of the continental competition, much to the displeasure of the common public across both countries. The highly contested India vs Pakistan will be played on September 14, with both teams being placed in Group A along with hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament

Pakistan holds an advantage over India across formats. However, in the last few years, the Indian national cricket team have breezed past their arch-rivals in competitions like the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup T20I editions. Interestingly, the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20I format, making this the third such edition. With this in mind, let us look at the past IND vs PAK Asia Cup T20I match results, top performers, and records below.

Date Venue India Score Pakistan Score Result 27 February 2016 Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium 85/5 83 India Won By Five Wickets 22, August 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 148/5 147 India Won By Five Wickets 4, September 2022 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 181/7 182/5 Pakistan Won By Five Wickets

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I Past Matches Records

Highest Score: Pakistan 182/7 (Dubai, 2022)

Pakistan 182/7 (Dubai, 2022) Lowest Score: Pakistan 83 All-Out (Dhaka,2016)

Pakistan 83 All-Out (Dhaka,2016) Most Runs: Virat Kohli (144)

Virat Kohli (144) Most Wickets: Hardik Pandya (7)

Overall, in 13 IND vs PAK T20Is, India have won 10, while Pakistan have emerged victorious merely three times. In Asia Cup T20Is, India holds a 2-1 advantage over their arch-rivals. This will be the first time since 2007 that India will take the field without either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in a multi-nation tournament. What Cost Shreyas Iyer His Place in Team India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025? Here Are Some Possible Reasons.

Kohli has been India's performer in IND vs PAK Asia Cup T20Is, scoring the most runs, and will be missed given his ability to perform in high-pressure situations. Thankfully, Pandya, who has been the best bowler for India in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20Is, will most likely be one of the few players with a confirmed spot in the XI.

