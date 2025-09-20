Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table Updated Live: The Bangladesh national cricket team started their Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a close four-wicket win over the Sri Lanka national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. With this victory, the Litton Das-led Bangladesh are in first position of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 standings. Meanwhile, fans can check the updated Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table. Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers Standings With Highest Wickets in T20I Cricket Tournament.

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage has started. Four of the top-sides from the Asian continent have qualified for this round, with no such surprises. From Group A, the toppers, India national cricket team, and runners-up, Pakistan national cricket team, have qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage. From Group B, leaders, Sri Lanka national cricket team, and runners-up, Bangladesh national cricket team have booked their slots for the Super Four stage. These four sides: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, will play a match each against the other three. After these clashes, the sides that finish in the top and second spot of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage points table will play the grand finale. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

Team Matches Win Loss No-Result NRR Points Bangladesh 1 1 0 - 0 +0.121 India 0 0 0 - 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 - 0 0 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 - 0 -0.121

(Updated After SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match)

(Abbreviations: NRR: Net Run Rate, Q: Qualify, E: Eliminate)

A total of six matches are scheduled to be played at the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage. The first one will be Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, followed by the highly-awaited India vs Pakistan clash. The stage begins on Saturday, September 20, and the last game will be India vs Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. This will be followed by the Asia Cup 2025 final match on Sunday, September 28.

