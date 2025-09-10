Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Match 1 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 between Afghanistan and Hong Kong witnessed Sediqullah Atal make merry with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 73 to take the lead in the batting charts for the 17th edition of continental competitions. Amaztullah Omarzai, who scored the fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan, takes second spot, with Hong Kong's veteran batter Babar Hayat coming in third position. Meanwhile, fans can check the updated most runs in the Asia Cup 2025 table below.

The Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on September 9 and will go on until September 28, with eight teams — India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong — all eyeing the coveted trophy in the continental tournament, which will be played in a 20-over format. India are the defending Asia Cup 2023 champions, having won the ODI edition. While Sri Lanka claimed the Asia Cup T20I edition in 2022.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025

Pos Batter Matches Runs HS Avg 1 Sediqullah Atal 1 73 73* - 2 Azmatullah Omarzai 1 53 53 53.00 3 Babar Hayat 1 39 39 39.00 4 Mohammad Nabi 1 33 33 33.00 5 Yasim Murtaza 1 16 16 16.00

(Updated after AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, HS-Highest Score, Avg-Average)

Overall, the most runs in the Asia Cup (T20Is) batting chart is led by none other than India's Virat Kohli. Former India captain amasses 429 runs, with a top-score of 122*, with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan coming in at number two, with 281 runs. Rohit Sharma sits in third spot with 271, while Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa round off a solid top five with 196, and 191 runs, respectively.

