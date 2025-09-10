Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: The long wait has ended with the Asia Cup 2025 starting. The campaign opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi saw the perfect blend of hard hitting and wickets, but sadly, it was majorly for one side. The first match of the Asia Cup 2025 was Afghanistan vs Hong Kong. The Afghans batted first, scored 188/6; in return, the chasing side managed only 94/9. With as many as 15 wickets in the first match, the bowling tally looks bright. Hong Kong bowlers Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah were impressive with two wickets each, but it was the Afghans, Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi who also picked two wickets each, but lead the charts with better economy. Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batsmen Standings With Highest Run Scorers in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 is the 17th edition of the continental tournament, held in ODI and T20I tournaments. This time, it's the 20-overs each innings. A total of eight sides are clashing in the Asia Cup 2025, divided into two groups of four nations each. A total of 19 games will be played in this Asia Cup, with teams clashing with each side of their respective group once, followed by games in the Super 4 among the top two finishing sides, and then the final. The tournament spans from September 9 to September 28. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of Group A and B Of Continental Competition.

Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Pos Player Matches Wickets Best Figures Economy 1 Gulbadin Naib 1 2 2/8 2.66 2 Fazalhaq Farooqi 1 2 2/16 5.33 3 Kinchit Shah 1 2 2/24 8.00 4 Ayush Shukla 1 2 2/54 13.50 5 Azmatullah Omarzai 1 1 1/4 2.00

(Updated after AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Match)

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position)

The Indian subcontinent has seen both the best in the world spinners and world-class pacers. Being the cricketing giants of the continent, it's obvious to have known Indian, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan legends in the list of all-time wicket-takers. Muttiah Muralitharan leads the chart with 30 wickets, followed by Lasith Malinga and Ajantha Mendis, all from Sri Lanka. Saeed Ajmal from Pakistan ranks fourth, while Ravindra Jadeja of India ranks in number five for now.

