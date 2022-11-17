T20 World Champions, England, return to the One-Day Internationals as they take on Australia in the first game of the three-match ODI series. The clash will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. David Warner Hints at Test Retirement After Ashes 2023, Australia Opener Eyeing Spot in 2024 T20 World Cup.

The last meeting between the teams came at the recently concluded T20 World Cup which England won en route to their title triumph. Both England and Australia have retained core players from that fixture in their squad and will be looking for a winning start to the series.

When is Australia vs England, 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs England 1st ODI will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 17, 2022 (Thursday). The AUS vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:50 am IST

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England, 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs ENG 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD to watch Australia vs England 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs England, 1st ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs ENG OSI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs England 1st ODI 2022 online. Jio users can watch AUS vs ENG free live streaming online on JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).