Australia opener David Warner has reportedly hinted at a retirement from Test cricket after Ashes 2023. The left-hander also has indicated his plans of making it to the 2024 T20 World Cup and while speaking on Triple M's Deadset Legends, said, "Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it's amazing.”T20 cricket - I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024. For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for."

David Warner Considers Test Retirement after Ashes 2023:

David Warner hinted he will retire from Tests after Ashes and try to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2022

