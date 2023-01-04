Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will square off in the third and final Test of the three-match series, starting on Wednesday, January 4. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the final Test of the series. The starting time of the AUS vs SA third Test is 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead after defeating South Africa by innings and 182 runs in the second Test match at Melbourne, to wrap up 2022 on a high note. Adam Zampa Attempts to ‘Mankad’ Run-Out Tom Rogers, TV Umpire Adjudges Non-Striker Not Out During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2022–23 Match (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins-led Australia fiercely dominated in the first two Tests of the series and thus, continue topping the World Test Championship (WTC) table. Meanwhile, South Africa after back-to-back embarrassing defeats, have their ticket of the World Test Championship final at stake as Dean Elgar-led side dropped down to fourth from second place on the points table. While, hosts flaunted many firing performances from the likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and a couple more, the South African batting has been below-par in the series so far.

To keep up with the chances of staying in the race for the final of WTC, Dean Elger-led South Africa requires to address their batting issues and come up with all guns blazing in the third Test and seal the match. After playing a fearless brand of cricket in the home series so far, the hosts will be eyeing a whitewash to further reinforce their chances of making it to the final of the World Test Championship, scheduled to be held in June 2023. Sourav Ganguly Hopeful That Rishabh Pant Will Recover Soon and Be Back on the Path After Car Accident.

When Is Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test 2023 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, starting on 4 January (Wednesday). The AUS vs SA 3rd Test 2023 has a scheduled time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australia vs South Africa Test series 2022-2023. The third Test between AUS vs SA will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network Channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test 2023?

SonyLIV, an OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will live stream Australia vs South Africa series 2022-2023. The third Test between AUS vs SA will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

