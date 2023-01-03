Adam Zampa attempted to 'Mankad' Run-Out Tom Rogers during the Melbourne derby in Big Bash League 2022-23 on January 3 but his attempt failed as it was adjudged not out by the TV umpire. The incident happened in the 20th over of the first innings when Zampa, the Melbourne Stars captain, seemed to deliver a normal ball when he suddenly, turned back and ran out Renegades' Tom Rogers, who was out of his crease. The decision evoked boos from the crowd and it was referred to the TV umpire, who concluded that the bowler's arm had gone past the vertical. Zampa did not let go of the ball but completed his action nonetheless. Rogers was given not out because Zampa went past the point where he ideally should have let go of the ball. Indian Cricket Team Prays for Rishabh Pant’s Quick Recovery Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I (Watch Video).

Watch Adam Zampa's 'Mankad' Run-Out Attempt:

Spicy, spicy scenes at the MCG. Not out is the call...debate away, friends! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/N6FAjNwDO7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2023

