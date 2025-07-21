BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Hosts Bangladesh national cricket team were too good against Pakistan national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series. Bangladesh won the match by a dominating seven wickets, with 27 balls still left. Now, if the Tigers manage to defeat Pakistan in the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025, set to be played on Tuesday, July 22, starting from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), the series will be sealed. For the Pakistan cricket team, it's a do-or-die. Bangladesh Beats Pakistan by Seven Wickets in BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025; Parvez Hossain Emon & Taskin Ahmed Shine as The Tigers Gain 1–0 Series Lead.

Bangladesh cricket team ticked all boxes in the last match, be it batting, bowling, or fielding. Mustafizur Rahman bowled one of the finest spells of his career, scalping two wickets after giving just six runs in four overs. Taskin Ahmed picked three for 22 runs. Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped one each. Fakhar Zaman was the only sound batter in the Pak camp. Salman Mirza picked up two wickets against Bangladesh, Abbas Afridi had one to his name too. Parvez Hossain Emon slammed a half-century not out, claiming an easy chase. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025: Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Flays ‘Poor’ Pitch, Lauds Bangladesh Cricketers for Adapting.

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Tanzid Hasan (BAN), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

All-Rounders: Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Salman Mirza (PAK)

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Salman Ali Agha (c), Mustafizur Rahman (vc)

BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Litton Das (BAN), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Tanzid Hasan (BAN), Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN), Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Salman Mirza (PAK)

