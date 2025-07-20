The Bangladesh national cricket team thrashed the Pakistan national cricket team by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on July 20. With this victory, the hosts took a 1-0 lead against the Green Shirts. Pakistan displayed poor batting as they were bundled out for just 109 runs in 19.3 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 44 runs as the rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat. For Bangladesh, speedster Taskin Ahmed took a three-wicket haul. Mustafizur Rahman scalped two wickets. In response, Parvez Hossain Emon played a wonderful unbeaten knock of 56 runs off 39 deliveries, including eight boundaries, as the Tigers chased down the target in 15.3 overs. Comedy of Errors! Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah Have Massive Mix-Up During Running, Former Ends Up Getting Run-Out During BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

A Dominant Victory by Bangladesh

A dominant performance from Bangladesh to take the lead against Pakistan in the T20I series 👌#PAKvBAN 📝: https://t.co/U7s4SPlSGR pic.twitter.com/p6zIpbQhDs — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2025

