Bangladesh Cricketer Nayeem Hasan Alleges Police Assault in Chattogram; BCB Seeks Probe

Chattogram witnessed a shocking incident on Friday night, June 12, 2026, as Bangladesh national spinner Nayeem Hasan, 26, alleged he was physically assaulted and harassed by law enforcement officials while returning home from Dhaka. The incident, which reportedly began near the Lalkhan Bazar area, has sent ripples through the cricketing fraternity and prompted swift action from authorities. BAN vs AUS 2nd ODI 2026: Bangladesh Win First-Ever One-Day International Series Against Australia.

Nayeem, who plays for Prime Bank Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League and represents Bangladesh internationally, was travelling in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport when his vehicle was stopped by individuals identifying themselves as police officers. According to the cricketer's account, despite repeatedly identifying himself as a national player, he was allegedly grabbed by the throat, beaten with sticks and plastic pipes, and forcibly taken to Khulshi Police Station.

Incident Details Emerge

As per ESPNcricinfo, speaking to local media, Nayeem recounted the harrowing experience. "I repeatedly told them who I was, but they refused to listen. The police beat me indiscriminately with sticks and plastic pipes," Nayeem stated, adding that even at the police station, he was instructed to keep his eyes down while speaking. Eyewitnesses also corroborated that officers ignored his identity as a national cricketer. The police, however, stated that the action was taken based on intelligence regarding smuggling-related activity in the area.

BCB and CWAB Condemn Incident

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) have voiced strong condemnation of the alleged assault. The BCB, in an official statement on Saturday, June 13, 2026, expressed "deep concern" over the mistreatment of a national cricketer, describing it as "unacceptable and inappropriate behaviour." The board has demanded a fair and impartial investigation and pledged continuous support to Nayeem and his family, maintaining constant contact since the incident came to light.

Similarly, CWAB issued a statement strongly condemning the alleged physical assault and harassment, urging the Chattogram Metropolitan Police authorities to take strict action against those involved. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026.

Legal Action and Police Response

In response to the allegations, Nayeem's brother, Sabbir Alam, filed a case with Khulshi Police Station on Saturday morning, June 13, 2026. The complaint includes allegations of physical assault and attempted abduction, naming SI Shafiqul Islam, Constable Russell, and a police source identified as Sohel as the accused.

Khulshi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arifur Rahman confirmed that three police personnel, including SI Shafiqul Islam and Constable Russell, have been temporarily withdrawn from duty and attached to police lines. Furthermore, the police informant, Sohel, has been arrested. Chattogram Metropolitan Police North Division Deputy Commissioner Amirul Islam acknowledged that preliminary findings suggest some officers may not have followed proper procedures during the operation, and an investigation is ongoing.

This incident has raised serious questions about police conduct and the treatment of public figures, with calls for justice resonating across the nation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ESPNcricinfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).