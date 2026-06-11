BAN vs AUS 2nd ODI 2026: Bangladesh Win First-Ever One-Day International Series Against Australia

Bangladesh has etched a glorious new chapter in its cricketing history, securing a monumental first-ever One-Day International (ODI) series victory against Australia. Following a commanding performance in the opening match, the Tigers delivered another clinical display in the BAN vs AUD 2nd ODI on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? Know All About Delhi-Born Australia All-Rounder Called-Up For BAN vs AUS T20Is 2026.

Bangladesh Create History

Unforgettable Win! Bangladesh defeat Australia and clinch the ODI series! The Tigers roar loud at home! 🏏 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/0aNH0qh5Zo — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 11, 2026

The landmark achievement was sealed on home soil, marking a significant milestone for Bangladeshi cricket that has been decades in the making. The victory sends a powerful statement, showcasing the team's growing prowess and ability to challenge top-tier nations consistently.

The Decisive BAN vs AUS 2nd ODI

The second ODI, played today, saw Australia's stand-in captain Josh Inglis win the toss and elect to bat first in overcast conditions. However, the Australian top order crumbled under relentless pressure from Bangladesh's bowlers. Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, and Matt Renshaw all departed for ducks in a disastrous start, leaving Australia reeling at 0/3. When another wicket fell at 25/4, Australia were staring down the barrel. Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the early attack, with Mustafizur Rahman also contributing to the pressure.

Despite the early carnage, Marnus Labuschagne (55 off 85 balls) and Xavier Bartlett (52 off 48 balls) launched a crucial counter-attack, building a resilient 103-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Their efforts helped Australia post a respectable total of 187/8 in 42 overs, after rain intervened and reduced their innings. Bangladesh's bowlers were exceptional, with Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanvir Islam claiming key wickets.

Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Taskin Ahmed 8 33 3 Mustafizur Rahman 7 27 3 Tanvir Islam 7 34 2

Chasing a target 188, Bangladesh started confidently, with openers Soumya Sarkar (42 off 47 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (41 off 53 balls) laying a solid foundation. The hosts successfully chased down the target, winning by 5 wickets with 7 overs to spare, securing a memorable victory and the series.

First ODI Recap: Setting the Tone

Bangladesh had initiated their historic campaign with an emphatic 86-run victory (DLS method) in the first ODI on June 9, 2026, also at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. In that match, Mosaddek Hossain made a heroic return, smashing an unbeaten 86 runs off 70 balls and later claiming two crucial wickets for 37 runs. Pacer Nahid Rana was equally instrumental, ripping through the Australian batting line-up with a sensational spell of 4 for 41, earning his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. This victory marked Bangladesh's first-ever ODI win against Australia on home turf and only their second overall ODI triumph against the Aussies, ending a 21-year wait since their famous 2005 Cardiff upset. Australian Cricketers Denied Entry Into Golf Course in Dhaka Ahead of BAN vs AUS ODI Series 2026.

Series Context and What's Next

This three-match ODI series is part of Australia's tour of Bangladesh in June 2026, which also includes three T20 Internationals. Australia arrived without several key players, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Travis Head, providing an opportunity for younger talent. However, Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, capitalized on their home advantage and familiar spin-friendly conditions to dismantle the visitors. The third and final ODI will be played on June 14, 2026, at the same venue, where Bangladesh will aim for a historic series whitewash.

With two dominant performances, Bangladesh has firmly established its growing stature in international cricket, and the upcoming final match offers another chance to showcase their prowess.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).