Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a significant commercial boost ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, signing a three-year sponsorship agreement with Google’s artificial intelligence platform, Gemini. The deal, valued at approximately INR 270 crore, will see the technology giant integrated into the world’s most-watched T20 cricket league through to the 2028 season. Is IPL Logo Inspired by Ex-Bangladesh Cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza or Ab de Villiers?

Scheduled to run from 26 March to 31 May 2026, the upcoming tournament will feature Gemini prominently across digital and television branding. The partnership highlights the growing influence of the AI sector in sports marketing as global tech firms vie for the attention of India’s massive cricket-viewing audience.

The entry of Google into the IPL ecosystem follows a period of rapid change in the Indian sponsorship market. In 2025, a government ban on Real Money Gaming (RMG) and fantasy sports platforms wiped out an estimated Rs 7,000 crore in advertising spend almost overnight.

This regulatory shift forced the BCCI and broadcasters to seek new revenue streams. While the RMG sector previously dominated boundary ropes and jersey slots, AI platforms are now emerging as the primary replacement. Industry analysts suggest that AI brands are projected to spend upwards of Rs 300 crore on cricket sponsorships this year alone. Engagement Farming or Real Scandal? From Swastik Chikara, Abhishek Sharma to Abishek Porel Viral Screenshots of Alleged Leaked Chats Target Young IPL Players.

Google’s move is widely seen as a response to rival OpenAI, whose platform, ChatGPT, recently secured a sponsorship deal for the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The parallel presence of these competing technologies indicates a high-stakes "AI arms race" playing out across Indian cricket properties.

The BCCI’s current sponsorship portfolio reflects a move towards more global and technology-driven brands:

Tata Group: Retains the prestigious Title Sponsorship.

Apollo Tyres: Replaced Dream11 as the Team India jersey sponsor in a Rs 579 crore deal.

Gemini: Joins as a key partner to enhance fan engagement through AI-powered insights and real-time data.

Beyond traditional logo placement, the partnership is expected to focus on digital innovation. During the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Google utilised Gemini to provide "Gemini Live" pitch reports and data-driven insights. It is anticipated that the 2026 IPL will see similar integrations, potentially offering fans interactive AI-generated statistics and broadcast enhancements.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia previously noted that the inclusion of global AI leaders is critical to "shaping the fan experience" and maintaining the league's global commercial appeal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).