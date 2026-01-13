As the Indian Premier League (IPL) ecosystem prepares for the 2026 season, a series of controversial social media posts has thrust several young players into the spotlight for off-field reasons. Alleged "leaked chats" involving former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Abishek Porel have gone viral, raising questions about whether these incidents represent genuine disciplinary lapses or a sophisticated new form of digital "engagement farming." Netizens Claim Ex-RCB Cricketer Swastik Chikara Among Subscribers of Instagram Influencer Muskan Karia.

The screenshots, which have circulated on Instagram, appear to show persistent and sometimes unprofessional interactions between the players and anonymous users. While the authenticity of these images remains unverified, the speed with which they have spread has prompted a wider discussion on the digital vulnerabilities of India’s rising sporting stars.

The Allegations Against Swastik Chikara

The most prominent of these recent controversies involves Swastik Chikara, a member of the IPL 2025 title-winning RCB squad. A social media user recently shared a series of screenshots alleging that Chikara had persistently messaged her following a chance encounter at a shopping mall in Kanpur.

The posts claim that after a brief meeting, the cricketer began sending numerous messages insisting on a follow-up meeting at a specific coffee shop. While Chikara, who was recently released by the Bengaluru franchise ahead of the 2026 auction, has not issued an official statement, the incident has drawn significant backlash from fans who have criticised the perceived lack of professional boundaries. Female User Claims Ex-RCB Cricketer Swastik Chikara Was Pressurising Her To Meet in a Cafe, Shares Alleged DM Screenshot.

Female User 'Leaks' Alleged Chat With Swastik Chikara

The Rise of ‘Engagement Farming’

Parallel to the Chikara incident, similar screenshots involving Abishek Porel and other domestic talents have emerged with "engagement farming" as a likely driver for many of these "leaks."

Another User 'Leaks' Abishek Porel's Chat

In the current social media economy, accounts can generate substantial revenue and visibility by posting sensationalist content involving high-profile celebrities. By using "Inspect Element" tools or AI-assisted chat generators, bad actors can create convincing replicas of private messaging interfaces. For many anonymous handles, the goal is not to expose the truth, but to "farm" likes, retweets, and follows during the high-traffic window leading up to the IPL season.

'IPL Player Expose' Instagram Reel Trend

Apart from the alleged leaked chats, female users on Instagram are also taking part in 'IPL Player Expose' trend. While in this trend the users don't name any IPL cricketers but they claim to have received illicit text messages from the players. How the 'IPL Player Expose' Instagram Reel Trend is Diluting Real Activism.

Reel Based on 'IPL Player Expose' Instagram Trend

Another Reel on Same Trend

Professional Risks and Franchise Oversight

Regardless of their authenticity, these viral episodes pose a significant risk to the careers of young athletes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and individual franchises maintain strict social media guidelines and anti-corruption protocols. Even fabricated scandals can damage a player’s "brand value" and deter potential sponsors or teams during the bidding process.

The Evolving Digital Landscape

The controversy surrounding Chikara and Porel highlights a shifting landscape where the private lives of cricketers are increasingly weaponised for digital clout. While some instances may indeed highlight poor personal judgment, the prevalence of manipulated media makes it difficult for the public to discern fact from fiction.

As the 2026 season approaches, the focus remains on whether official bodies will take a firmer stance against digital misinformation or if players will be forced to retreat further from public social media interaction to protect their professional reputations.

