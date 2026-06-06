BCCI Summons Shreyas Iyer for Team India Selection Meet; T20I Captaincy Awaits

Mumbai is buzzing with anticipation as Shreyas Iyer is set to be formally unveiled as India's new T20I captain. The 31-year-old middle-order batsman is has been called up by Ajit Agarkar and selectors to attend a crucial senior selection committee meeting at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters, where squads for the forthcoming tours of Ireland and England, along with the Asian Games, will be finalized. India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, One-Off Test 2026 Day 1.

Iyer's elevation marks a significant shift in India's T20 leadership, coming after Suryakumar Yadav's tenure, which, despite including a successful T20 World Cup 2026 title defense, saw his individual batting form dip considerably. Suryakumar Yadav led India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 championship.

The Leadership Transition

The decision to hand Iyer the T20I reins follows a period of intense deliberation within the BCCI and the selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar. As per Indian Express Iyer's name has been cleared by top BCCI officials, with his formal declaration as captain expected today.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 championship, scored 242 runs in nine matches during the tournament and managed just 270 runs for Mumbai Indians in a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. This lean patch appears to be the primary reason for the change, with some reports suggesting Suryakumar may even lose his place in the shortest format entirely.

In contrast, Shreyas Iyer’s impressive leadership credentials and consistent batting form have made a compelling case for his appointment. He famously guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and led Punjab Kings to the final in 2025. In the recently concluded IPL 2026, Iyer was a standout performer, amassing 498 runs. His last T20I appearance for India was in December 2023. Ajinkya Rahane Birthday Special: Celebrating Former India Test Captain Career As He Turns 38.

Tilak Varma is also expected to be named as the vice-captain of the T20I team, signaling a clear intent for a youthful leadership core.

Upcoming Indian T20I Schedule

Series Matches Dates Venue Ireland T20Is 2 June 26, June 28, 2026 Belfast, UK England T20Is 5 July 1 - July 11, 2026 England Asian Games 2026 T20 Sep 17 - Oct 3, 2026 (Cricket) Aichi, Japan

Key Squad Announcements Expected

Today's selection meeting, scheduled to conclude with a press conference at 1:00 PM IST, addressed by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, will see the announcement of squads for several critical assignments.

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