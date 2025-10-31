Mumbai, October 31: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed grief and extended condolences on the death of 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a training session in Melbourne. Austin was facing balls in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he was struck in the neck by a ball during training at Ferntree Gully, in front of his teammates. Despite being rushed to the hospital and placed on life support, he passed away on Thursday, leaving his family, teammates, and the wider cricket community devastated. 17-Year-Old Australia Club Cricketer Ben Austin Dies After Being Struck by Ball.

The tragic incident has drawn parallels to the 2014 death of Australian batter Phillip Hughes, who was also fatally struck on the neck by a ball during a domestic match. Ben Austin’s passing has reignited conversations around safety in cricket, particularly the use of neck guards and improved protective gear at the grassroots level.

Shikhar Dhawan Condoles Ben Austin's Demise

No words can ease the pain of losing someone so young. Ben Austin was only 17, with dreams yet to take flight. Thinking of his loved ones and the entire cricket family in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ben. pic.twitter.com/8DS5J9E4PP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 31, 2025

Clubs across Australia and beyond have joined in tribute, with many fans placing bats outside their homes in a gesture now known as “Bats Out for Benny". Flowers, bats, and shirts were left at the nets for Austin at Ferntree Gully CC.

Ben Austin was remembered as a “shining light” by his club. Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, in conjunction with the Waverley Park Hawks Junior Football Club, have set up a 'GoFundMe' to help the family of Austin. The West Australian Cricket Association (WACA) players were wearing black armbands as a tribute to the teen cricketer on Day 3 of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia on Thursday. India and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Late Ben Austin During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (See Pic).

Moreover, Australia and India players also wore black armbands in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal as a tribute to Austin. Ahead of the second T20I between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, Cricket Australia said a tribute will be held in memory of Austin.

