The India women's national cricket team and the Australia women's national cricket team players wore black armbands in memory of the late Ben Austin. The players of both sides wore the black armbands during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. This gesture is a mark of respect for the late 17-year-old Ben Austin, who lost his life on Thursday, October 30, after being hit by a cricket ball during a practice session in Melbourne. Captain of both sides wore the black armbands during toss, and also during match. Ben Austin Dies: Global Cricket Fraternity Mourns Australia Teen Cricketer’s Sudden Death, Says ‘Gone Far Too Young’.

Cricketers Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Late Ben Austin

Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #CWC25 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qhn1B2DmsF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 30, 2025

