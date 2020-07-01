The official Twitter account of International Cricket Council (ICC) has been quite amid the COVID-19 break. In order to keep the fans of the game engaged, the apex cricket body frequently comes up with cricket quiz. Recently, ICC asked the fans to guess an Indian cricketer whose face is not clear in the picture. As per the hint given by ICC, the player has five-wicket hauls in all three formats. To date, only two Indian bowlers have achieved the feat and they are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. Seeing the physique, it was quite evident that the bowler is Bhuvneshwar and the comment section was filled in a jiffy. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Urges ICC to Come Up With Artificial Way to Shine Balls After Saliva Ban.

In fact, when the Indian pacer himself came across the quiz, he poked fun at ICC by posting an epic comment. “I know this guy personally,” wrote the right-arm pacer. Fans were left in splits when they came across Kumar’s hilarious comment. In fact, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined the bandwagon and commented: “Me too under 17 age group she.” Have a look.

Bhuvi Recognizes!!

I know this guy personally 😁 — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) June 30, 2020

Chahal In Action!!

Me too under 17 age group seh 🤣🤣 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 30, 2020

One From Sunrisers Hyderabad!!

We've seen him 'swing' by our camp too 😁 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 30, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer made his debut for Indian in December 2012. So far, he has taken four five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game while he has one fifer in ODI and T20I. In fact, he is the first Indian to achieve the prestigious landmark.

Talking about cricket action, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they will have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

