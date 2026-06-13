Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast for IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Cricket's fiercest rivalry is set to ignite at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham as India Women take on Pakistan Women in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, June 14. With the tournament in full swing, all eyes are on this blockbuster clash, and the latest weather forecast for Birmingham brings good news for fans. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table.

Birmingham Weather and Rain Forecast

The forecast for Birmingham on Sunday, June 14, 2026, predicts largely cloudy conditions throughout the day. Crucially, the chance of rain remains low, hovering around 10 percent during daylight hours. Temperatures are expected to be mild, ranging between 12°C and 19°C (53°F and 66°F). This favorable outlook suggests that the high-stakes encounter, scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM BST (07:00 PM IST), is unlikely to be significantly impacted by inclement weather, allowing for a full and enthralling contest.

Birmingham Weather Live

IND-W vs PAK-W Match Details at a Glance

Detail Information Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Tournament ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Stage Group A Match Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Local Time 2:30 PM BST (Birmingham, UK) IST 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England

IND-W vs PAK-W Head-to-Head: India Holds the Edge

Historically, India Women have dominated their T20 International contests against Pakistan Women. In 14 T20I matches played between the two nations, India Women have emerged victorious on 11 occasions, while Pakistan Women have secured three wins. Within the ICC Women's T20 World Cup history, India also maintains a superior record of four wins to Pakistan's two. India's most recent T20I encounter against Pakistan was a victory in a Women's World T20 match in October 2024. In the Women's Asia Cup 2022, India triumphed overall, though Pakistan did secure a group stage win against them in that tournament. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads and All You Need to Know.

India enters this tournament with considerable momentum, having secured their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy, the Indian squad will be eager to add a T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to key players like Nida Dar and Bismah Maroof to spearhead their challenge against their formidable rivals.

As the cricketing world turns its attention to Edgbaston, the stage is set for a gripping contest where both teams will be vying for crucial early points in their quest for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 title. The favorable weather forecast ensures that nothing but pure cricketing talent will dictate the outcome of this highly anticipated clash.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).