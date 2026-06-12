ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off today, June 12, in England and Wales. Get the complete match schedule in IST, including all of India's fixtures against Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia, as well as semi-finals and the final. Find out where to watch live in India, UK, USA, and Australia on Star Sports, JioHotstar.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway today, June 12, in England and Wales, promising a thrilling month of cricketing action. Twelve of the world's best teams will compete across 33 matches in seven iconic venues, all vying for the prestigious trophy. Defending champions New Zealand, who secured their maiden title in 2024 by defeating South Africa, will look to retain their crown against strong contenders including hosts England, six-time winners Australia, and an ambitious Indian squad fresh off their ODI World Cup triumph. Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.
Tournament Format and Teams
For the first time, the tournament features an expanded field of 12 teams, divided into two groups of six. Each team will play every other side in their group once, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.
Group A: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands
Group B: England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies
Seven venues across England and Wales will host the matches: Lord's and The Oval in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Old Trafford in Manchester, Headingley in Leeds, Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, and Bristol County Ground in Bristol. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Fixtures in IST
The schedule, announced by the ICC on February 24, 2026, features a series of high-octane clashes. All Indian matches are slated for an evening start, providing prime viewing for fans back home.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|12 June (Fri)
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Birmingham
|11:00 PM
|13 June (Sat)
|Scotland vs Ireland
|Manchester
|3:00 PM
|13 June (Sat)
|Australia vs South Africa
|Manchester
|7:00 PM
|13 June (Sat)
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Southampton
|11:00 PM
|14 June (Sun)
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Birmingham
|3:00 PM
|14 June (Sun)
|India vs Pakistan
|Birmingham
|7:00 PM
|16 June (Tue)
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Southampton
|7:00 PM
|16 June (Tue)
|England vs Ireland
|Southampton
|11:00 PM
|17 June (Wed)
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Leeds
|3:00 PM
|17 June (Wed)
|India vs Netherlands
|Leeds
|7:00 PM
|17 June (Wed)
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Birmingham
|11:00 PM
|18 June (Thu)
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Leeds
|11:00 PM
|19 June (Fri)
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Southampton
|11:00 PM
|20 June (Sat)
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Southampton
|3:00 PM
|20 June (Sat)
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Southampton
|7:00 PM
|20 June (Sat)
|England vs Scotland
|Leeds
|11:00 PM
|21 June (Sun)
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|Bristol
|3:00 PM
|21 June (Sun)
|South Africa vs India
|Manchester
|7:00 PM
|23 June (Tue)
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|Bristol
|3:00 PM
|23 June (Tue)
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|Bristol
|7:00 PM
|23 June (Tue)
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Leeds
|11:00 PM
|24 June (Wed)
|England vs West Indies
|London (Lord's)
|11:00 PM
|25 June (Thu)
|India vs Bangladesh
|Manchester
|7:00 PM
|25 June (Thu)
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Bristol
|11:00 PM
|26 June (Fri)
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|Manchester
|11:00 PM
|27 June (Sat)
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Bristol
|3:00 PM
|27 June (Sat)
|West Indies vs Ireland
|Bristol
|7:00 PM
|27 June (Sat)
|England vs New Zealand
|London (The Oval)
|11:00 PM
|28 June (Sun)
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|London (Lord's)
|3:00 PM
|28 June (Sun)
|Australia vs India
|London (Lord's)
|7:00 PM
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage Schedule
|Round
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|30 June (Tue)
|Semi-Final 1
|London (The Oval)
|7:00 PM
|02 July (Thu)
|Semi-Final 2
|London (The Oval)
|11:00 PM
|05 July (Sun)
|The Final
|London (Lord's)
|7:00 PM
*All knockout stage times are converted from BST (British Summer Time) local timings.
The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to be a landmark event, featuring a record prize pool of USD 8.76 million, a 10 percent increase from the previous edition. With expanded participation and a strong focus on enhancing the women's game, the tournament is poised to deliver unforgettable moments and inspire a new generation of cricketers and fans worldwide.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).