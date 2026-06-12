ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete WT20 Cricket WC Time Table

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway today, June 12, in England and Wales, promising a thrilling month of cricketing action. Twelve of the world's best teams will compete across 33 matches in seven iconic venues, all vying for the prestigious trophy. Defending champions New Zealand, who secured their maiden title in 2024 by defeating South Africa, will look to retain their crown against strong contenders including hosts England, six-time winners Australia, and an ambitious Indian squad fresh off their ODI World Cup triumph. Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Tournament Format and Teams

For the first time, the tournament features an expanded field of 12 teams, divided into two groups of six. Each team will play every other side in their group once, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Group A: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group B: England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies

Seven venues across England and Wales will host the matches: Lord's and The Oval in London, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Old Trafford in Manchester, Headingley in Leeds, Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, and Bristol County Ground in Bristol. Google Doodle Honours ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Fixtures in IST

The schedule, announced by the ICC on February 24, 2026, features a series of high-octane clashes. All Indian matches are slated for an evening start, providing prime viewing for fans back home.

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 12 June (Fri) England vs Sri Lanka Birmingham 11:00 PM 13 June (Sat) Scotland vs Ireland Manchester 3:00 PM 13 June (Sat) Australia vs South Africa Manchester 7:00 PM 13 June (Sat) West Indies vs New Zealand Southampton 11:00 PM 14 June (Sun) Bangladesh vs Netherlands Birmingham 3:00 PM 14 June (Sun) India vs Pakistan Birmingham 7:00 PM 16 June (Tue) New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Southampton 7:00 PM 16 June (Tue) England vs Ireland Southampton 11:00 PM 17 June (Wed) Australia vs Bangladesh Leeds 3:00 PM 17 June (Wed) India vs Netherlands Leeds 7:00 PM 17 June (Wed) South Africa vs Pakistan Birmingham 11:00 PM 18 June (Thu) West Indies vs Scotland Leeds 11:00 PM 19 June (Fri) New Zealand vs Ireland Southampton 11:00 PM 20 June (Sat) Australia vs Netherlands Southampton 3:00 PM 20 June (Sat) Pakistan vs Bangladesh Southampton 7:00 PM 20 June (Sat) England vs Scotland Leeds 11:00 PM 21 June (Sun) West Indies vs Sri Lanka Bristol 3:00 PM 21 June (Sun) South Africa vs India Manchester 7:00 PM 23 June (Tue) New Zealand vs Scotland Bristol 3:00 PM 23 June (Tue) Sri Lanka vs Ireland Bristol 7:00 PM 23 June (Tue) Australia vs Pakistan Leeds 11:00 PM 24 June (Wed) England vs West Indies London (Lord's) 11:00 PM 25 June (Thu) India vs Bangladesh Manchester 7:00 PM 25 June (Thu) South Africa vs Netherlands Bristol 11:00 PM 26 June (Fri) Sri Lanka vs Scotland Manchester 11:00 PM 27 June (Sat) Pakistan vs Netherlands Bristol 3:00 PM 27 June (Sat) West Indies vs Ireland Bristol 7:00 PM 27 June (Sat) England vs New Zealand London (The Oval) 11:00 PM 28 June (Sun) South Africa vs Bangladesh London (Lord's) 3:00 PM 28 June (Sun) Australia vs India London (Lord's) 7:00 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage Schedule

Round Match Venue Time (IST) 30 June (Tue) Semi-Final 1 London (The Oval) 7:00 PM 02 July (Thu) Semi-Final 2 London (The Oval) 11:00 PM 05 July (Sun) The Final London (Lord's) 7:00 PM

*All knockout stage times are converted from BST (British Summer Time) local timings.

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to be a landmark event, featuring a record prize pool of USD 8.76 million, a 10 percent increase from the previous edition. With expanded participation and a strong focus on enhancing the women's game, the tournament is poised to deliver unforgettable moments and inspire a new generation of cricketers and fans worldwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).