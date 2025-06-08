Raigad Royals did lose the second match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 by a big 99-run margin against 4S Puneri Bappa. Other than this highlighting point, there happened another bizarre incident during the Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 match. In the fifth ball of the second innings, when Raigad Royals were batting, Ramakrishna Ghosh bowled a delivery towards Siddhesh Veer. The batter just got an edge, the ball went straight to the wicket-keeper Suraj Shinde, who first targeted the stumps at his end. The ball did hit the stumps, but the batter Siddhesh Veer had already returned. But then, the ball held no restriction and also struck the bails at the bowler's end. Harsh Mogaveera, at the non-striker end, got out in the bizarre, rather unfortunate fashion. India National Cricket Team Starts Preparations in England Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Suraj Shinde Blows Stumps At Both Ends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maharashtra Premier League (@mplt20tournament)

