India national cricket team players have started training for the upcoming IND vs ENG Test series 2025. In a video posted by the BCCI, the Indian cricket team players were seen arriving at the indoor training centre of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Almost all Team India players were seen warming up, doing various exercises, and playing football. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present. India cricket team players will be playing the India vs England 1st Test 2025 at Headingley Carnegie, in Leeds, England. KL Rahul Scores His 19th First Class Century, Achieves Feat During IND A vs ENG Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match.

Team India Starts Preparations:

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗽 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝘀 ✅ First sight of #TeamIndia getting into the groove in England 😎#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TZdhAil9wV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2025

