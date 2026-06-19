Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026 between India and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, June 20, 2026, might have to contend with Mother Nature. Latest weather forecasts indicate a significant chance of rain, potentially impacting the series finale. Harshit Rana Returns to India ODI Squad for IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026 in Chennai.

Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast

According to weather forecast, Chennai is expected to experience 'patchy rain nearby' on Saturday, with a 57 percent probability of precipitation. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34.6°C, while the minimum could settle at 28.1°C. High humidity and extreme heat are also anticipated for June in Chennai, with average highs around 35-37°C. While some reports suggest no significant rain might play a part on match day, the 57 percent probability for patchy rain remains a concern, which could lead to a rain-curtailed encounter or delays.

Chennai Weather Live

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026 Match Details

The 3rd ODI marks the conclusion of Afghanistan's tour of India for a three-match ODI series. India has already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, winning the first ODI by seven wickets in Dharamshala and the second by a dominant 170 runs in Lucknow. The Men in Blue will be keen to complete a whitewash on home soil.

Match Date & Time (IST) Venue India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Saturday, June 20, 2026, 1:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Head-to-Head Record

India holds a dominant record against Afghanistan in One-Day Internationals. In six encounters between the two sides, India has emerged victorious in five matches, with one game ending in a tie. Afghanistan is yet to register an ODI win against India.

Stat India Afghanistan Matches Played 6 6 Won 5 0 Tied 1 1 No Result 0 0

Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai is historically known for assisting spinners, but recent trends have seen chasing teams find success here. The surface is expected to be balanced, with the possibility of some extra moisture due to recent rainfall. This could offer early assistance to seamers before spinners come into play as the game progresses.

With India already securing the series, the focus will now shift to whether the weather holds up for a full 100-over contest and if Afghanistan can salvage some pride with a consolation victory against the dominant hosts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).