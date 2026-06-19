Harshit Rana Returns to India ODI Squad for IND vs AFG 3rd ODI 2026 in Chennai

Harshit Rana makes his much-anticipated return to the Indian national team after being included in the ODI squad for the third and final match against Afghanistan. The 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler joins the team in Chennai after successfully completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury that kept him out of action for several months. Ishan Kishan Scores Third-Fastest One-Day International Hundred against Afghanistan, Achieves Feat During IND vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026.

Rana's inclusion comes as India prepares to face Afghanistan in the dead rubber of the IDFC First Bank ODI series, which India has already clinched with an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development, stating that Rana, who underwent surgery in February 2026, has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) and has linked up with the squad.

Injury Layoff and Road to Recovery

Harshit Rana suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa, an injury that forced him to withdraw from the marquee tournament and subsequently miss the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders. His last international appearance for India during an ODI series against New Zealand.

His swift recovery and return are seen as a strategic move by the selectors to provide him with crucial match practice ahead of India's upcoming white-ball assignments. Rana has already been named in India's T20I squads for the forthcoming tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, highlighting the team management's long-term plans for the promising pacer.

Match Details: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI

The third ODI will be played under lights at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the series is already decided, the match presents an opportunity for players like Rana to stake their claim and gain valuable game time.

Match Details Information Teams India vs Afghanistan Competition Afghanistan tour of India, 2026 (3rd ODI) Date Saturday, June 20, 2026 Start Time 1:30 PM IST Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India Series Status India leads 2-0 (Series already clinched)

Harshit Rana's return is a significant boost for the Indian squad, offering an additional pace option and a glimpse into the future plans for the team as they look towards crucial international assignments later in the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).