Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Jason Holder Told Me That India Deliberately Lost to England to Eliminate Pakistan From 2019 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed

India enjoyed a sensational run in the group stage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They finished the round-robin stage at the pinnacle of the points table. However, their loss against host and eventual champions England generated many controversies. Chasing 338 at Birmingham, the Virat Kohli-led side was restricted to 306-5 and lost the game by 31 runs. Recently, England all-rounder Ben Stokes questioned MS Dhoni’s ‘intent’ while chasing the target and said he was surprised by India’s approach. Now, to add fuel to the fire, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who was West Indies’ spin coach in the tournament, has claimed that the likes of Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Jason Holder told him that India lost the game deliberately in order to eliminate Pakistan out of the competition. MS Dhoni Lacked Intent During India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Claims Ben Stokes in his Book.

"I was working with the West Indies squad at last year's World Cup. After India's loss to England, Jason Holder, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell said to me, Mushy, India didn't want to see Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals," said Ahmed as quoted by PakPassion editor Saj Sadiq.

Pakistan had a roller-coaster journey in the marquee event. With five victories from nine games, they finished at the fifth position in the points tally. However, their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals could have been increased if Virat Kohli and Men would have defeated England.

Earlier, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq also made a similar comment about India’s loss. "There is no doubt in this (On being asked if India deliberately lost to England). I said it at that time as well. For a person like Dhoni who can hit fours and sixes at will, he was just blocking everything," said Razzaq.

Recently, Ben Stokes opined that MS Dhoni, who scored 42 off 31 balls, showed ‘little or no intent’ while chasing the massive totals. However, former Pakistan bowler Sikander Bakht tweeted that Stokes the accused Indian team of foul play. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling all-rounder rubbished the news and called it ‘click bait.’