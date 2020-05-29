Ben Stokes Says Never Claimed India Lost to England Deliberately in 2019 Cricket World Cup, 'Words Twisted' Tweets English All-Rounder

Ben Stokes in action against India during 2019 Cricket World Cup (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

All-rounder Ben Stokes’ book is creating some rippers ahead of its release, at least in India. In his book, Stokes has made comments about India's batting approach against England during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. Former Pakistan cricketer Sikander Bakht claimed that the England all-rounder mentioned about how India deliberately lost to England to eliminate Pakistan from the tournament. However, Stokes has now denied the claim made and has said his words were “twisted”. The English all-rounder took to Twitter and responded to a user. MS Dhoni Lacked Intent During India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Claims Ben Stokes in his Book.

“Where has @benstokes38 said that India lost to England deliberately? Can anyone show me?” Wrote a Twitter user Sohaib Khan. Stokes while quoting the tweet wrote, “You won’t find it cause I have never said it... it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait”.”

Ben Stokes' Tweet

You won’t find it cause I have never said it... it’s called “twisting of words” or “click bait” 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uIUYXVaxLB — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 28, 2020

It all started when Bakht tweeted an old video wherein he was claiming India lost deliberately. While sharing the video, the former Pakistan bowler wrote, “Ben Stokes writes in his book that India lost to England deliberately to remove Pakistan from world Cup 19 and we predicted it Pakistan India relationship.”

Sikander Bakht's Claim

Ben Stokes writes in his book that India lost to England deliberately to remove Pakistan from world Cup 19 and we predicted it Pakistan India relationship @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/ioqFSHeeg1 — Sikander Bakht (@Sikanderbakhts) May 28, 2020

Interestingly, Stokes in his soon-to-be-published book 'On Fire’ has written about India’s ‘lack of intent’ during the chase but not that they deliberately lost the game. Apart from MS Dhoni, Stokes questioned rather was shocked to see how Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav approached the chase.