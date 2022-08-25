Adelaide, Aug 25: Big-hitting batter Chris Lynn will feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being signed up by Adelaide Strikers. Lynn, 32, will be able to play in both the BBL and UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) competitions after reaching a compromise with Cricket Australia (CA). Lynn, BBL's leading run-scorer, has signed an 11-match deal with the Adelaide Strikers after parting ways with the Brisbane Heat in May. He will be granted a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) following the Strikers' clash against his old club at Adelaide Oval on January 14 to join the Adani-owned Gulf Giants franchise in the ILT20. IND v PAK, Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Releases Standing Tickets for India-Pakistan Clash.

"Cricket Australia welcomes the Adelaide Strikers' signing of Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer in KFC BBL history, for 11 out of 14 games in the upcoming KFC BBL|12 season. He will be released from 20 January to participate in UAE's ILT20 competition from that date," said a CA spokesperson. Earlier this month, Lynn was announced as one of 21 marquee recruits for the inaugural edition of the ILT20, before being signed up by Gulf Giants. The ILT20 in the UAE, starting from January 6, will be operating in the same period as BBL (running from December 13 to February 4), South Africa's new T20 League and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in January.

Although Lynn didn't hold a domestic cricket contract in Australia up until Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations say that he still requires clearance or a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from CA to play in overseas leagues. "Lynn does not hold a CA or State contract and has not done so since his last Queensland Cricket contract expired in June 2019. Each matter regarding release for overseas competitions is subject to the individual's circumstances. Our guiding principle remains the prioritisation and protection of Australia's domestic summer of cricket and the interests of the game overall," added the CA spokesperson. Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Set to Reach 100th T20I Landmark in India vs Pakistan Clash.

Lynn is the only player to score more than 3,000 runs in BBL, coming in 102 appearances with the Brisbane Heat, averaging 34.5 at a strike-rate of 148.8. He has also struck the most sixes (180) in the competition, ahead of fellow big-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell (109), who is in second spot. "I'll be doing my best; I'll be coming down to Adelaide fit and strong and ready to score a heap of runs and even more importantly, put on a show for the fans, who are the backbone of the Adelaide Strikers."

"It (is) always such a great atmosphere walking into Adelaide Oval, and not only that but walking over the bridge on game day, the atmosphere in the city is great. I know the fans will be out in force this summer," said Lynn on his association with the Strikers. Head Coach Jason Gillespie said a player of Lynn's calibre was an outstanding acquisition for the Strikers. "We all know the qualities that Chris Lynn brings to the table. He is a proven match-winner, an experienced leader and a great character to have around the group. His record speaks for itself. We're thrilled to have him and know he can play an important role for us this summer."

