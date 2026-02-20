Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 20

The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reaches its conclusion on 20 February, with a final Group B encounter before the tournament transitions into the high-stakes Super 8 stage. Australia are set to face Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in what serves as the 40th and final match of the opening group phase. While the top eight teams have already been confirmed for the next round, the result remains significant for final group standings and world rankings. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 February)

Match No. Fixture Venue Time (IST) 40 Australia vs Oman Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 7:00 PM Stage Group Stage (Final Match) Broadcast Star Sports Network Live Stream JioHotstar Group Group B

Match 40: Australia vs Oman (Pallekele)

Australia enters Friday's fixture looking to finish their campaign on a high note following a mixed group stage. Despite being pre-tournament favourites, the 2021 champions faced a challenging path in Group B, which ultimately saw tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka and a resilient Zimbabwe secure the two available Super 8 spots from their pool.

For Oman, the match represents a prestigious opportunity to test themselves against one of the world’s elite cricketing nations on the global stage. Having shown glimpses of competitive spirit in their previous matches against Ireland and Zimbabwe, the Omani side will be eager to exploit any lapses in the Australian camp during this evening fixture in Kandy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).