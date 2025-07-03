In a major development, the defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) is reportedly set to make its return in a new, revamped avatar. The showpiece tournament is slated to be played in 2026 under the new name – The World Club Championship Cricket. For those unversed, the Champions League T20 was launched in 2009. The tournament brought together some elite global franchises from different nations. The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams dominated the competition. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) each won the title twice. However, the tournament was played until 2014 before being scrapped in 2015 due to poor television ratings and imbalanced representation. Since the scrapping of Champions League T20, many nations have started their own T20 franchise tournaments, which have engaged fans worldwide. Apart from India, Pakistan, the West Indies, Australia, England, the UAE, and Sri Lanka are among the countries hosting T20 leagues.

Recently, Guyana also hosted a similar league called the Global T20 Super League. In this tournament, franchises like the Guyana Amazon Warriors from CPL, Rangpur Riders (BPL), Lahore Qalandars (PSL), Hampshire (Vitality Blast), and Victoria (Australia) took part in the showpiece tournament. India, Australia and England Cricket Boards in Talks To Revive Champions League T20.

CLT20 To Return As World Club Championship Cricket in 2026?

According to a report by The Cricketer, the World Club Championship Cricket, which is the revamped version of the Champions League T20, is set to make its return in 2026. The report further added that the tournament was designed for more globally inclusive competition. The World Club Championship aims to unite the winning sides from major T20 leagues across the world to battle in one place for global supremacy.

Champions sides from the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, and The Hundred are expected to take part in the World Club Championship. It is to be noted that the proposed tournament has already gained attention from top cricketing boards – the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the England and Wales Cricket Board. The timing of the proposal of the World Club Championship is ideal because T20 leagues are growing rapidly across the globe.

