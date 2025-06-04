The IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) has come to an end and what a season it has been with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the title on the back of a hard-fought win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on June 3. In front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rajat Patidar and his men scripted history by winning the Indian Premier League title for the very first time, ending an anxious wait of 18 long years! With this, RCB have become the eighth team to win the IPL. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of IPL champions every year so far and also the teams with the most number of IPL titles. Watch Historic Moment As RCB Lift First Indian Premier League Title With Victory Over Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Final (Video Inside).

This was the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League and it will be remembered for several reasons, one of them being the fact that the season witnessed a new champion. IPL 2025 has been about batters and bowlers dominating in equal measure and it was a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which saw RCB pip PBKS to be crowned IPL champions. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan was named the winner of the Orange Cap after he finished IPL 2025 as the highest run-scorer (759 runs), while his teammate Prasidh Krishna bagged the Purple Cap for being the highest wicket-taker (25 wickets). Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav was named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. Who is Mo Bobat? Here's All You Need to Know About Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Director of Cricket Who Led Them to First IPL Title.

IPL Winners Season-By-Season

Season Winner Runners-Up Victory Margin 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Won by 3 Wickets 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won By 6 Runs 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Won By 22 Runs 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won By 58 Runs 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Won By 5 Wickets 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won By 23 Runs 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) Won By 3 Wickets 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won By 41 Runs 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won By 8 Runs 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Won By 1 Run 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Won By 8 Wickets 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Won By 1 Run 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Won By 5 Wickets 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Won By 27 Runs 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Won By 5 Wickets 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Won By 8 Wickets 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Punjab Kings Won By 6 Runs

Teams With Most IPL Titles

Teams No of IPL Titles Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1

As can be seen in the table above, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the two most successful franchises in the history of the IPL, having won five titles each. Chennai Super Kings won the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 while Mumbai Indians won it in the years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is the second-most successful team in the IPL with three titles (2012, 2014 and 2024).

Rajasthan Royals (2008), now defunct Deccan Chargers (2009), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016), Gujarat Titans (2022) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2025) have all won one title each. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are the only teams yet to win the IPL.

