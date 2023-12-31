Cricket witnessed several competitions all across 2023 and the year has been a pretty memorable one for the sport. Multiple ICC tournaments were contested and several teams as well as individual performers stood out among others. From the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to the World Test Championship final as well as the ODI World Cup as well as the Asian Games, cricket fans were in for a treat as they got to witness some exhilarating action across formats. As the year comes to a close, fans have plenty of memories to cherish and at the same time, also await so much more in the New Year, which too promises to be nothing short of exciting for the gentleman's game. Year Ender 2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Indian Cricket Team and What’s Next To Look Forward to in 2024.

Among other tournaments and series, cricket witnessed a return to the Asian Games this year. Played in T20 format, fans witnessed some of the top Asian teams face each other and in the end, India reigned supreme in both men's and women's events. Australia as a nation also had a memorable 2023, winning the Women's T20 World Cup, the World Test Championship 2021-23 and also the ICC World Cup 2023 while also retaining the Ashes. 2024 promises to bring much more intense cricketing action to the table and in this article, we shall take a look at some of the major tournaments and series lined up in the New Year.

Cricket Schedule in 2024

Series/Tournaments Matches Date Venue India Women vs Australia Women 1 ODI, 3 T20Is January 2-January 9 India UAE vs Afghanistan 1 T20I January 2 UAE India vs South Africa 1 Test January 3 South Africa Australia vs Pakistan 1 Test January 3 Australia India vs Afghanistan 3 T20Is January 11 India India vs England 5 Tests January 5 India ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024 ODIs January 19 South Africa Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is January 6 Sri Lanka New Zealand vs Pakistan 5 T20Is January 12 New Zealand Australia vs West Indies 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is January 17 Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20Is June 3 West Indies and USA ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 T20Is TBD Bangladesh India vs Sri Lanka 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs July Sri Lanka India vs Bangladesh 2 Tests, 3 T20Is TBD India India vs New Zealand 3 Tests TBD India India vs Australia 5 Tests TBD Australia England vs West Indies 3 Tests July 10 England England vs Australia 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs September 11 England England vs Pakistan 4 T20Is May 22 England England vs Sri Lanka 3 Tests August 21 England New Zealand Women vs England Women 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs March 19-April 7 New Zealand

Franchise Leagues Schedule in 2024:

Franchise Cricket Tournaments Matches Date Venue IPL 2024 T20Is TBD India BBL 2023-24 T20Is December 7-January 24 Australia WPL 2024 T20Is TBD India PSL 2024 T20Is TBD Pakistan SA20 2024 T20Is January 10-February 10 South Africa ILT20 T20Is January 19-February 17 UAE BPL 2024 T20Is January 19-March 1 Bangladesh T20 Blast 2024 T20Is May 30-September 14 England

With all such events lined up, 2024 is set to be a blockbuster year for cricket! Once again, fans would be able to witness some thrilling action in both international and franchise cricket and etch memories that would last a lifetime.

