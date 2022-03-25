Champions Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of TATA IPL 2022 and needless to say, it is going to be a cracker of a contest. The match would be a repeat of last year's final where CSK had trumped KKR to the title and the Knight Riders, under new leadership and renewed energy, would be eyeing vengeance. The Super Kings are also set to usher in a whole new era with Ravindra Jadeja taking over the side's captaincy from the legendary MS Dhoni, who would fulfill the role of only a wicketkeeper batter in the team. With both teams having lots of new faces after the IPL 2022 Auction, there can be no clear favourites for this game. CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 1

It would also be a test for both Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, who would be leading their respective franchises for the first time in the IPL. Iyer though has prior experience of captaining Delhi Capitals but he would like to go back to the drawing board and start afresh with KKR. Jadeja, the third-ever player to lead CSK, would have his task cut out as the defending champions seek a winning start. Fans looking to make fantasy teams on Dream11, can scroll below to get some suggestions.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - MS Dhoni (CSK) can be picked as the wicket-keeper for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream11 team.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Robin Uthappa (CSK) and Nitish Rana (KKR) would form the batting order.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for this game would be Andre Russell (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Sunil Narine (KKR).

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Umesh Yadav (KKR) and Adam Milne (CSK) can be picked as the bowlers for this match.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Nitish Rana (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Sunil Narine (KKR), Dwayne Bravo (CSK), Umesh Yadav (KKR) and Adam Milne (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be picked as captain of your CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy team while Shreyas Iyer can be named vice-captain.

