Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have both endured a torrid season in the Indian Premier League. The problems had begun at the auction itself for these sides with Mumbai in particular unable to retain their core members. But the impact on the field has definitely hit new lows which makes their clash this evening a meaningless encounter. CSK has been in the news recently with Ravindra Jadeja having to leave the squad owing to fitness issues but unconfirmed reports say the Indian all-rounder might well have played his last game for the Men in Yellow. In the opposite dugout, Rohit Sharma will also be in focus considering he has had a poor run with both bat and his captaincy this term. Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Devon Conway, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI

Devon Conway continued his fine form for Chennai with yet another brilliant fifty and help them win the match against Delhi. The Kiwi opener along with Ruturaj Gaikwad have the ability to dominate the opposition bowlers in the powerplays and get their team off their flier. Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo remain the pick of the bowlers but Indian players like Mukesh Choudhary have also chipped in with important wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged a fifer for Mumbai in the last match against Kolkata in what was truly world-class performance but the batting let them down again. Barring Ishan Kishan, none of the batsmen turned up with Mumbai succumbing to a heavy defeat. The form of Rohit Sharma and Keiron Pollard are causing the team multiple problems and the fans will hope the duo come up good towards the tail end of the season.

CSK vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 59 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs MI clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 59 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Chennai at the moment have the fire power to inflict another defeat on the Mumbai Indians.

