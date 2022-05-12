Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on each other once again in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. With regard to the two arch-rivals facing each other, the match will be a promising one for the anticipators although its outcome won't have a significant impact on the play-offs of IPL 2022. With CSK's thin chances to make it to the next round and MI being already eliminated from the contest, both the team will focus on giving their best without stressing much about the consequences. Meanwhile, we have composed a list of players to pick in your CSK vs MI Fantasy Team. CSK vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 59.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Devon Conway (CSK)

He scored his third consecutive half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a tremendous total of 208 runs. Devon Conway is our favourite in the Chennai Super Kings' next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shivam Dube (CSK)

He thrashed the DC bowler in their last match and quickly fired 32 runs in just 19 balls. Shivam Dube has been an important asset for CSK at the top order and will be once again among the players to watch out for.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Moeen Ali (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings bowlers were exceptional during their previous match against Delhi Capitals especially Moeen Ali. He was the most economical bowler and gave away just 13 runs in his four-over spell and took three wickets. Moeen Ali is a top all-rounder for CSK and will be once again a player to watch out for as they take on MI in their next match on Thursday.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan (MI)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) opener, Ishan Kishan has been consistent with his performance despite the team's bad form. In Mumbai Indians' previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ishan Kishan was the only batter who batted well and scored a half-century. He will be among the players to watch out for as MI take on CSK in their next game on Thursday.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

The yolker sensation had a great day bowling against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Jasprit Bumrah clinched five wickets in a startling spell of four overs and conceded just ten runs with an economy of 2.50. He is the star performer and will be once again among the players to watch out for as MI take on CSK on Thursday.

