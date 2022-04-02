Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will face off against each other in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 03, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we take a look at CSK vs PBKS head-to-head clash, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings both enter the game on the back of disappointing defeats and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. CSK have lost both their games so far in the competition and are aiming to register their first victory under Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, PBKS were outplayed by KKR in their last fixture.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met each other 25 times in the Indian Premier League and it is CSK who have the superior head-to-head record. They have won 15 times while PBKS have only secured 10 victories in the fixture.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 11 Key Players

Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan will be the key players for PBKS while Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa will have a huge role to play for CSK

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 11 Mini Battles

In the CSK vs PBKS game, Robin Uthappa vs Kagiso Rabada will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Odean Smith vs Moeen Ali.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 11 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 03, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 11 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The CSK vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the CSK vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 11 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

CSK Likely Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

