In the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets to get off to a winning start. With this win, KKR needless to say, open their account on the IPL 2022 points table with a decent Net Run Rate (NRR). And CSK drop down to bottom of the 2022 IPL points table. This is just the start of the IPL 2022 and points table leaders will keep on changing. Meanwhile, check out the updated IPL 2022 points table with Net Run Rate (NRR). TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

With 10 teams in the IPL this year, the format is going to be slightly different. To begin with not all teams face each other twice as used to happen previously. Instead, teams have been divided in two virtual groups. However, teams will continue to play 14 league stage matches before the playoffs. While Group A consists of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, Group B comprises of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings. Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition.

IPL 2022 Points Table With NRR

Teams P W L Pts Nrr Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 0.639 Sunrisers Hyderabad 0 0 0 0 0 Punjab Kings 0 0 0 0 0 Rajasthan Royals 0 0 0 0 0 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0 Gujarat Titans 0 0 0 0 0 Delhi Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 Lucknow Super Giants 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0 Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 0 -0.639

(IPL 2022 Points Table Updated After CSK vs KKR Match)

Teams will play other teams from the same group twice and once against other teams from the other group. Interestingly, a team will play an extra match against an opponent from other group. The winning team will be awarded two points and in case of a tie, Super Over will decided which teams gets the two points. In case there is rain washout or no match takes place, the points will be divided with teams getting a point each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2022 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).