Pietermaritzburg's own David Miller, affectionately known as 'Killer Miller' to fans worldwide, celebrates his 37th birthday today, June 10, 2026. Since making his international debut in 2010, the aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman has become synonymous with explosive hitting and match-winning performances in white-ball cricket, leaving an indelible mark on both the international and franchise circuits. Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Beggar' Video Goes Viral on Instagram.

Miller's career has been defined by his ability to accelerate scoring at will and deliver under immense pressure. His journey with the South African national team has seen him become a crucial cog in their limited-overs setup, playing significant roles in various ICC tournaments, including the 2015, 2019, and 2023 Cricket World Cups, and multiple T20 World Cups.

Killer Miller's Career Highlights

David Miller boasts an impressive record, particularly in the shorter formats. He holds the record for the fastest T20I century, a breathtaking 35-ball assault against Bangladesh in 2017, where he became the first batsman to score a T20I hundred batting at number five or lower. In One Day Internationals, he has been a consistent performer, amassing over 4,600 runs with a healthy average and a strike rate exceeding 100. Fact Check: Viral Photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya is AI-Generated.

His memorable innings often come when his team is in a precarious position, turning the tide with audacious stroke play. Miller has also showcased his big-match temperament with notable performances in ICC events, including a century against Australia in the semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

International Career Snapshot (as of June 10, 2026)

Format Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s/50s Top Score ODIs 178 4611 42.30 103.69 7/24 139 T20Is 140 2804 33.78 141.4 2/9 106*

A Force in Franchise Cricket

Beyond international duties, Miller has been a highly sought-after commodity in Twenty20 leagues globally. His IPL journey began with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), where he famously smashed the third-fastest IPL century off just 38 deliveries in 2013. He later moved to Rajasthan Royals and was a pivotal member of the Gujarat Titans side that clinched their maiden IPL title in 2022, scoring an impressive 481 runs at an average of 68.71.

For the 2025 season, Miller represented Lucknow Super Giants, and in IPL 2026, he was acquired by Delhi Capitals, bringing his wealth of experience and finishing prowess to the team. His presence in any T20 lineup significantly boosts their middle-order firepower.

David Miller's Legacy and Future

As David Miller celebrates his 37th birthday, his legacy as one of South Africa's most destructive limited-overs batsmen is firmly established. Known for his powerful six-hitting and calm demeanor in tense situations, he continues to be a vital asset for the Proteas, having been selected in South Africa's squad for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. His ability to turn games on their head ensures that 'Killer Miller' remains a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans around the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).