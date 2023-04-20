In another blow to the Delhi Capitals, young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023. According to a report from PTI, the pacer has a back injury, which will keep him out of action for the remaining part of the tournament. Nagarkoti did not play any match in IPL 2023 so far. The Rajasthan pacer had earlier also been ruled out of past IPL matches with back injuries. He was earlier signed by Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2018 IPL auction but has been unable to establish himself as a regular due to injuries. Nagarkoti had missed the whole 2019 IPL due to a back injury. IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Summon 'Unsold Duo' Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyam Garg for Trials.

Although Delhi Capitals have plenty of bowling options, Nagarkoti’s absence is a blow for the side, which has had inconsistent performances in all departments. The David Warner-led franchise has not registered a victory so far after five games in IPL 2023 and are on the brink of elimination from the tournament. As per latest developments, Delhi Capitals have summoned Abhimanyu Easwaran and also former Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Priyam Garg for trials. Delhi Capitals though, are yet to release an official statement.

The 23-year-old has taken five wickets in a total of 12 appearances in the IPL. His last IPL match was against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on May 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).